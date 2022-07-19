Qeshm Air to launch Muscat-Noshahr flights

TEHRAN - Iran’s Qeshm Air on Tuesday announced it is about to launch flights connecting Muscat to Noshahr based on the hub and spoke model.

The service will be operated as connection flights from Muscat to Shiraz and from Shiraz to Noshahr, ILNA reported.

Expected to be cheap and affordable for sightseers, the service will be operated on Mondays and Fridays, the report said.

The hub-and-spoke system allows an airline to serve fewer routes, so fewer aircraft are needed. For the passenger, the hub-and-spoke system offers one-stop air service to a wide array of destinations.

Last December, Oman simplified its travel rules for Iranian nationals who want to stay in the sultanate for up to 14 days.

In 2019, former tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan and his Omani counterpart Ahmed bin Nasser al-Mahrizi met in Muscat, discussing ways to deepen bilateral ties, particularly in the arena of health and medical tourism.

AFM