Isfahan second destination for Islamic Republic guests, governor-general says

TEHRAN – Over the past decade, Isfahan has been the second destination for the guests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, its governor-general has said.

“Isfahan is the second destination of foreign guests of the Islamic Republic of Iran… During the past decade, hundreds of foreign officials including presidents, prime ministers, parliament speakers, and ministers visited Isfahan and its attractions following their Tehran visits,” Seyyed Reza Mortazavi said on Tuesday.

Mortazavi made the remarks in a meeting with the provincial tourism chief Alireza Izadi and several other local officials, saying extra efforts are needed to develop tourism across the central province.

“Efforts to introduce tourism attractions is an important step that should be taken to help develop the tourism-based economy in Isfahan province.”

“I believe that Isfahan’s existing capacities have not been introduced as they deserve,” Mortazavi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official attached great importance to the role the private sector can assume in developing a tourism-reliant economy.

Soaked in a rich history, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The ancient city is renowned not only for the abundance of great historical bridges but also for its ‘life-giving river’, the Zayandeh-Rood, which has long bestowed the city an original beauty and fertility. Isfahan has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see half the world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

The cool blue tiles of Isfahan’s Islamic buildings, and the city’s majestic bridges, contrast perfectly with the encircling hot, dry Iranian countryside. The huge Imam Square, best known as Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (literary meaning “Image of the World”), is one of the largest in the world (500m by 160m), and a majestic example of town planning. Constructed in the early 17th century, the UNESCO-registered square is punctuated with the most interesting sights in Isfahan.

Modern Isfahan is home to some heavy industry, including steel factories and a nuclear facility on its outskirts, however, its inner core wants to be preserved as a priceless gem. The city is also home to a gigantic, professional, and state-of-the-art healthcare city, which is a major destination in the realm of medical tourism.

