What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Salumeh Meschian is currently underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Wind Will Carry Us” will be running until August 10 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

Painting

* Paintings by Fereshteh Yamini-Sharif are currently on view in an exhibition at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 1 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Hunaz Afaqi is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

Entitled “Fish”, the exhibit will continue until July 31 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem-Maqam St.

* Naqshe Jahan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mansur Hendi.

The exhibit Entitled “Color Dynamics” will run until July 27 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* A collection of calligraphic paintings by Anahita Abutorabi is currently on view in an exhibition at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 3 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Maryam Hosseini and Parisa Mirhaj are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition named “Image and Line” will run until July 27 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.



Sculpture/painting

* An exhibition displaying sculptures and paintings by Parastu Azizi, Meraj Golzadeh, Mina Bahreini, Saman Shadlu, Mohsen Nasseri and dozens of other artists is currently underway at Ragadid Complex.

Behdad Najafi is the curator of the exhibit, which will run until August 10 at the gallery located at the Enqelab Cultural and Sports Complex.



Photo

* Photos by Zahra Motallebi, Sara Abbasnejad, Shima Rastin, Saedeh Doostbekheir and Sana Ahmadi are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition named “Resonance” will run until August 2 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by Mahsa Kohan, Fatemeh Amirpur, Sogand Kazemi, Sima Alavi, Somayyeh Ali, Elnaz Khajeh and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Behind the Lines” will run until July 26 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* A group of artists, including Davar Yusefi, Solmaz Nabati, Hamed Noruzi, Sahar Daei, Parisa Khazabi and Hossein Kahfi, is showcasing a collection of artworks in different media in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Invisible Palaces of Imagination” will run until August 9 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

MMS/YAW