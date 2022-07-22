Iran condemns deadly attack on Zakho, Iraq

TEHRAN — The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, condemned the Wednesday shelling of the Iraqi city of Zakho in northern Dohuk province, which resulted in the death of 10 and injury of 31 civilians.

Duhok province is located in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The spokesperson expressed his sympathy with the families of the victims as well as the Iraqi government and nation, stressing Iran’s firm support for the stability and security of Iraq.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the secuArity of Iraq as its own security and will not hesitate to provide any assistance in this regard.”

After alleging that Turkey carried out a strike on a mountain resort in the northern region of Dohuk, the Iraqi government announced it will recall its charge d'affaires in Turkey for dialogue.

According to Reuters, Turkey denied carrying out a strike and said the attack was a terror act.

On Wednesday, Iraq's Cabinet also advised the foreign ministry to call Turkey's envoy in Baghdad to denounce the incident.

Later, the Iraqi foreign ministry on Thursday handed a strongly-worded note of protest to the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad.

Children were among the victims, including a one-year-old, according to the Kurdish health minister, who added that all of the victims died before reaching a hospital.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu advised the Iraqi government on Thursday “not to fall in this trap.”

Turkey has stated that it had no involvement in the massacre of civilians in Zakho and that the PKK was responsible. At the same time, it has stated that it is willing to investigate this matter with Iraq.

“Turkey has increased its level of insolence. This is because it thinks that Iraq is incapable of responding and it is enough to issue a statement from the Foreign Ministry,” said Muqtada Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist movement.

Sadr put forward 4 proposals to punish Turkey on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"First: Reducing the level of diplomatic relations with Turkey. Second: Airports and land crossings between Iraq and Turkey should be blocked. Third: An official complaint should be filed to the United Nations. Fourth: Cancel the security agreement with Turkey,” he suggested.

According to Sadr, if Turkey thinks there is a threat near its borders, it must inform the Iraqi government and ask for help.

“Attack on the northern provinces of the country and the Kurdistan region from inside and outside can no longer be tolerated,” he cautioned.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, for his part, issued a statement in the early hours after the attack, saying that the Turkish troops have violated Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in broad daylight.