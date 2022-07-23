Iran FM reaffirms Tehran’s support for Iraqi security

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Tehran's support for security and stability in Iraq on Thursday.

The remarks were made by the Iranian foreign minister during a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in which he denounced the bloody terrorist attack on the city of Zakho in the northern Kurdistan region of Iraq.

He expressed condolences to the Iraqi government and people, as well as the relatives of the victims.

In the attack a number of civilians who had traveled to the region as tourists were slain.

The top Iranian diplomat also gave his Iraqi counterpart some details and decisions reached at a trilateral summit meeting of the three guarantors of the Astana peace process held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The summiteers – the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents - emphasized the need to find peaceful solutions to issues in border regions, Amir Abdollahian stated.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi foreign minister hailed the sympathy and sorrow of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the deaths of civilians due to shelling.

Hussein stated that he was present in the tourist area that hosted visitors from Baghdad and Basra, that he had closely observed happenings, and that he strongly denounced the shelling of the region, calling it a breach of Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He denied the existence of a terrorist organization in the region.



