Museum of handmade dolls inaugurated in Fars

TEHRAN – A museum dedicated to handmade dolls was officially inaugurated on Thursday in the city of Evaz, southern Fars province.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the National Committee of Iranian Museums (ICOM) Seyyed Ahmad Mohit Tabatabai, the provincial tourism chief Moayyed Mohsen-Nejad and several cultural officials, ILNA reported on Saturday.



The museum, which was launched by the private sector, displays some one thousand dolls from Iran and every corner of the world, the report added.



The ancient region of Fars, also spelled Pars or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (c. 550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th-century BC.



