Elvis Kamsoba joins Sepahan

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Sepahan completed the signing of Burundian winger Elvis Kamsoba on Saturday.

The 26-year-old player has most recently played for Sydney FC.

He started his playing career in Australian team Playford City in 2012 and has also played in Adelaide Raiders, Melbourne Knights and Melbourne Victory .

Sepahan has reportedly paid $400,000 release clause to sign the player.

Kamsoba has joined Sepahan on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.