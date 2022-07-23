Iranian weightlifter Moeini breaks Junior Asian record

TEHRAN - Alireza Moeini Sedeh from Iran set the new record at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

He announced his glory in snatch by breaking Junior Asian Record at 166kg in Junior Men 89kg.

Moeini did great in snatch and total to earn two gold medals (166-191-357).

His teammate Ali Keshtkar won a bronze medal (141-186-327).

The silver medal went to Olimov Khojiakbar, Uzbek lifter, who lifted 145kg in snatch, 192kg in clean and jerk for a total of 337kg.