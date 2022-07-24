Iran's export to Azerbaijan climbs 87% in 3 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s export to Azerbaijan increased 87 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), from the first quarter of the previous year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that Iran exported commodities worth $161 million to Azerbaijan in the three-month period.

In late April, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov underlined the need for the expansion of economic relations with Iran.

Jabbarov made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari in Baku.

In the meeting, the officials explored ways of promoting trade relations, especially by defining and implementing joint projects.

During his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Safari also met with Shahin Mustafayev, deputy prime minister and chairman of the two countries’ joint economic committee. The official also held talks with his Azeri counterpart Khalaf Aly oghlu Khalafov.

The two sides discussed a variety of issues in the abovementioned meetings including the latest developments in bilateral relations, follow-ups on the agreements reached during Joint Economic Committee meetings, the ongoing projects between the two countries, the reconstruction of Karabakh, and other issues of mutual interest.

Also at the same time, Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Tehran said that his country and Iran have proper capacities to raise economic and trade ties.

Ali Alizadeh said that Iranian and Azerbaijani businesses have strong ties which could be strengthened by facilitating cross-border exchanges.

He noted that the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been open to Iranians during the pandemic despite limitations in place for other counties.

