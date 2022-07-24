Taliban to buy 350,000 tons of oil from Iran

TEHRAN - Finance Ministry of the Taliban regime announced on Saturday that it has signed a contract to purchase 350,000 tons of oil from Iran, Fars News Agency reported.

According to the ministry, the contract has been signed with the aim of reducing fuel prices in Afghanistan.

Earlier, a high-ranking Afghan delegation had traveled to Iran to discuss oil purchases and transit of petroleum products to Afghanistan, the Taliban Ministry of Finance reported.

As per the ministry, a joint committee has also been formed to negotiate the imports of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Afghanistan and cooperation for the construction of petroleum pipelines for the country.

The report comes as the price of gasoline and fuel has unprecedentedly increased in Afghanistan's energy market.

EF/MA