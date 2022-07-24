Iran’s Nemati snatches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Taha Nemati from Iran finished in the first place in the +102kg weight class of the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.

Nemati came first in the snatch by lifting 150kg and also came first in clean and jerk with 190kg. He won the gold medal with a total of 340kg.

Uzbekistan’s Abdurashitov Nurbol won the silver with (145-171-316). The bronze medal went to Kazakhstan’s Zholtay Sanzhar with (136-170-306).

The competition is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 15 to 25.