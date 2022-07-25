TEDPIX loses 24,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 24,346 points to 1.439 million on Monday.

As reported, over 6.663 billion securities worth 41.328 trillion rials ($147.6 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 20,988 points, and the second market’s index dropped 39,460 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

