Iranian juniors win medals at 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifters Ali Esfandiari and Mohammadmasoud Mamivand claimed medals in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships.

Esfandiari claimed a gold medal in the +109kg by lifting 386kg in total. He lifted 175kg in snatch and 211kg in clean and jerk.

The silver medal went to Uzbekistan’s Mirzabaev Mirkhosil (176-206-382) and Korean Jiyong Nam took the bronze medal with (159-212-371).

Mamivand also claimed a silver medal in the 109kg weight class with (161-203-364).

ALI Ammar Rubaiawi from Iraq claimed the gold with (171-202-373) and the bronze medal was won by Uzbekistan’s Abdurashitov Nurbol with (145-171-316).

The competition was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 15 to 25.