Mohammad Esteki wins FIAP Gold Medal at Polish salon of photography 

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Mohammad Esteki has won the FIAP Gold Medal at the 3 x STATION International Salon of Photography in Poland.

He received the honor for his photo “Elina Eyes” in the Portrait category of the competition, which was organized by the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) and International Association of Art Photographers (IAAP) in Swieradow-Zdroj.

The black and white photo shows Elina, a blue-eyed girl, in close-up.

Esteki also was honored with the FIAP Silver Medal in the Landscape monochrome category for “Love Time” and the FIAP Blue Ribbon in the Landscape Color category for “Best Time”. Both of the photos show a man walking in a desert.

His “Elina Eyes” has previously been honored at several other international photography contests.

The photo won the FPC Trophy at the 3rd Aqua International Salon of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. It was also awarded the FPC Trophy at the 2nd Pamir International Salon of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

In the Portrait section of the 3 x STATION International Salon of Photography, Iranian photographer Mitrasadat Amini won the IAAP Bronze Medal for her photo “Blacksmith”.

This black and white photo depicts a close-up of an Iranian blacksmith’s face.

The FIAP Best Author award was given to Italian photographer Fausto Meini.

Winning photos and a selection of submissions are currently on view in three exhibitions at SK Gallery in Swieradow Zdroj, IV Peron Gallery in Szklarska Poreba and the Muzeum Zabawek Gallery in Karpacz. The exhibitions will continue through August 30.

The winners have been selected by a jury composed of Roger Parry from England, Zygmunt Trylanski from Poland, Sanjoy Bhattacharya from India, Magda Komarek from the Czech Republic and Yasser Alaa Mobarak from Egypt.

Photo: “Elina Eyes” by Iranian photographer Mohammad Esteki won the FIAP Gold Medal at the 3 x STATION International Salon of Photography in Poland.

MMS/YAW

