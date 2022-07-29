President Raisi visits Hamedan in 30th provincial trip

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to Hamedan in Western Iran in his 30th provincial visit on Thursday, IRNA reported.

Upon arrival at Hamedan Airport, the president told the press that the province has great capacities, especially in the agriculture, tourism, and mining sectors, saying: “some of these sectors are currently facing obstacles and problems that can be solved considering the efficient and young human resources in the province.”

Investigations have been carried out in this regard and we have reached good conclusions to take positive measures for Hamedan, the president said.

During the visit, President Raisi was accompanied by some of the members of his cabinet who traveled to various cities on behalf of the government to meet with local officials and discuss the challenges and issues of the province.

Since the beginning of his administration in August 2021, President Raisi has traveled to 30 provinces to interact with people up close and get informed about the issues of various provinces.

Earlier this month, Raisi had wrapped up his 29th provincial visit to Markazi Province.

