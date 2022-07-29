TEHRAN–The city of Lalejin as the ‘world pottery capital’ needs global branding, the deputy tourism minister has said.

A global brand of Lalejin pottery should be established and efforts should be made to make this city’s pottery known all over the world CHTN quoted Maryam Jalali as saying on Thursday.

It is also expected that Lalejin has pottery stores in most parts of the world in addition to the country, the official added.

Located in Hamedan province, west-central Iran, Lalejin is one of the most essential centers for the production of earthenware and ceramics in the country, which held an 80 percent share of the province’s exports.

Lalejin celebrated its registration as the world pottery capital in 2016, a privilege given by jurors of the UNESCO-affiliated World Crafts Council.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. For instance, Shiraz is named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts.” Malayer is a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture, while Zanjan has gained the title of a “world city of filigree”.

Available data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts suggests the value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020—February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

