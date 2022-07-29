Iran succeeded to develop precision-strike ballistic missiles under sanctions: general

TEHRAN – Iran mastered the technology to build ballistic missiles and drones with pinpoint accuracy while under crippling sanctions, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said.

Speaking at a student gathering in Mashhad, General Hossein Salami said, “With this technology, a drone can travel a distance of more than 2,000 kilometers from any point and strike a moving target or a certain point.”

He added, “We achieved even stronger technologies. Today, we are not behind others in quantum technology.”

Such sanctions that have been imposed on Iran would have dismantled any other country, IRNA quoted the top general as saying.

He added, “We know that there are problems but we also know that climbing summits is a difficult job.”

According to General Salami, the enemy has taken many measures to counter Iran’s revolution including economic sanctions, maximum pressure, psycho ops, media warfare, cultural aggression, and a plot to disrupt internal stability.

