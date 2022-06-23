IRGC names new intelligence chief

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday appointed a new intelligence chief, replacing Hossein Ta’eb.

The new chief of the IRGC intelligence body is General Mohammad Kazemi.

Kazemi took over the post upon a decree by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif said in a statement.

"The Guards' chief Major General Hossein Salami appointed General Mohammad Kazemi as the new head of the Guards’ Intelligence Organization," General Sharif said in the statement.

Sharif said General Kazemi has noticeable experience in intelligence and security affairs.

Salami also appointed Ta’eb, a cleric who held the post for more than 12 years, as his advisor.