IRGC chief says U.S. plots in installing puppet regimes shrinking ‘like dominos’

TEHRAN - Major General Hossein Salami, the chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), says the United States is always plotting to create puppet regimes, but that all of these plans are crumbling “like dominos.”

In a meeting with the political managers of the IRGC on Sunday, Salami stated that America's political domain is shrinking and ending in fiasco.

He cited the U.S.'s missteps in Afghanistan, Syria, and Egypt as well as a number of fruitless plans it carried out in conjunction with the Israeli regime, saying that these incidents are indications that herald a huge event, which is the complete loss of the U.S. hegemony.

The IRGC commander-in-chief also said the enemies are today divided and disunited and unable to aid one another.

Saudi Arabia, which used to support America with money, has lost its ability to manage its own economic difficulties today and that the Saudi kingdom and the U.S. are unable to do anything for each other.

The IRGC commander stressed that U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to West Asia last month failed to result in any success for Washington.

Biden paid a visit to the Palestinian-occupied territories on July 13-14 and had meetings with both Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, and officials of the Israeli regime.

Later he made a trip to Saudi Arabia to meet with the King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and other major figures.

Speaking on July 16 at the GCC+3 meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Biden said that the United States will remain in the region and will not allow its adversaries to fill its place.

The U.S. has failed to establish a unipolar world order over the past 30 years, according to a former IRGC chief, who also stated that the reasons behind the failure of the U.S. and NATO can be seen in their escape from Afghanistan and their imminent withdrawal from Iraq and Syria.

The fact that the Americans fled Afghanistan and responded indifferently to the Russian attack in Ukraine shows that “U.S. power is on the decline,” Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said.

Safavi, who acts as senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, noted that despite the U.S.'s waning influence, China and Russia have been able to grow their influence.