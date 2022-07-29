What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Leila Eskandari and Hanieh Farhadinik are showcasing their latest paintings in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit runs until August 6 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Shahu Babai is on display in an exhibition at Mah Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 13 at the gallery located at 26 Golestan Blvd., Africa Ave.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Seifi.

The exhibition will be running until August 19 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Sima Hayati is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

Entitled “After the Illusions”, the exhibit will run until August 12 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Zarna Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ehteram Tavassoli.

The exhibit will continue until August 3 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* An exhibition hanging paintings by a group of child laborers is underway at the Zemestan Gallery of the Iranian Artists Forum.

Entitled “The Little Black Fish”, the exhibit runs until August 5 at the gallery located in Abbas Musavi St. off Taleqani Ave.

* Paintings by Jamshid Samavatian are on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 10 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* A group of painters, including Mahbubeh Hedayati, Sahar Najafi, Neda Ghaffarzadeh, Behnaz Amini and Sima Eshqi, are showcasing their latest works in an exhibition at Naqshe Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 3 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Marzieh Mirjafari is currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

Entitled “There Is Nobody Here”, the exhibit will be running until August 10 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Sculpture

* Sculptures by Amin Abbasi are currently on view in an exhibition at Aliha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 3 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by Leila Zarrabi, Narjes Izadi, Shiva Sepehr and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 2 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

MMS/YAW