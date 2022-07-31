Tehran, Minsk stress drawing roadmap for expanding ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi-Amin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko have emphasized drawing a roadmap for developing economic collaborations between the two countries.

Fatemi-Amin who visited Belarus on top of a senior delegation for attending the two countries’ 15th Joint Economic Committee meeting was received by Golovchenko, Industry Ministry news portal Shata reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for using their complementary economic capacities to develop mutual ties and boost trade exchanges.

Mentioning the potentials of the two sides for expanding trade ties, Fatemi-Amin said Iran's annual foreign trade is about $120 billion and Belarus’ foreign trade exchange is $80 billion a year, however the trade between the two countries is only $40 million, which is very low considering the mentioned figures.

He further invited Golovchenko to travel to Iran to visit some international exhibitions and get familiar with the Islamic Republic’s technological and industrial advancements.

“Sanctions might have caused pressure in the short term, but in the long term, they benefit the countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Golovchenko said good cooperation between Iran and Belarus has been established in all international arenas and the two countries should collaborate more in confronting the unipolar world.

“On all international platforms, be it the United Nations Organization, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, we adhere to such principles as the multipolar world, the inviolability of sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and equal cooperation in the international arena,” the prime minister emphasized.

“Your visit is important and well-timed. Now is the right time to take a fresh look at our relations, and to take steps to strengthen our trade and economic cooperation. We have already established very good and constructive contacts at the political level. Our countries traditionally support each other in the international arena and regularly exchange official visits. The leaders of our states met almost a year ago,” Golovchenko said.

He also expressed readiness to take advantage of Iran's progress in various sectors and called for maintaining stable cooperation to deal with the pressures that have been put on Iran, Russia, and Belarus due to sanctions.

Golovchenko also expressed his country’s willingness to import cars from Iran.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Industry Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin (R) and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko shake hands in an official meeting in Minsk.