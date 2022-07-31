Charity foundation to increase health centers in villages

TEHRAN - Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, will construct 30 more health centers across the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2023).

The number of Barekat health centers will reach 250 by the end of the year, IRIB quoted the Foundation’s managing director Mohammad Torkamaneh as saying on Sunday.

Building more than 8,000 houses, 200 schools, and 200 cultural centers in rural areas is on the agenda. The centers include clinics, laboratories, emergency medical service stations, and medical equipment supply bases.

The Foundation is committed to launching 275 health centers, of which 230 have so far been inaugurated.

There are 650 villages in deprived areas covered by the Foundation’s services, he said, adding that some 13 trillion rials (about $4.3 million) will be invested in building the health centers.

In June, Torkamaneh said building more than 8,000 houses, 200 schools, 200 mosques, cultural and religious centers, as well as 30 health centers, implementing 700 water supply projects, and reviving 600 qanats are on the agenda.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, and granting non-repayable loans and insurance, especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

MG

