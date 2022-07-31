Iranian firm seeking to export medical equipment to Belarus

TEHRAN – An Iranian knowledge-based company has inked a memorandum of understanding to export medical equipment worth over $3 million to Belarus.

According to the public relations of Pardis Technology Park, these products include the ICU ventilator and its accessories, various types of monitoring, and electroshock devices.

This knowledge-based company is a member of the Union of Medical Equipment Exporters, which has exported products to more than 50 countries, ISNA reported on Sunday.

A total of 227 knowledge-based firms are supplying medical equipment for health centers across the country. Global market share

Iran holds a share of one percent (about $5 billion) in the global market for medical equipment of approximately $500 billion, but the country has the potential to increase the share, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Health.

In 2018, the National Medical Device Directorate reported that the Iranian medical equipment market was worth $2.5 billion, 30 percent of which belonged to over 1,000 domestic firms.

On a global scale, 56 percent of 500,000 medical equipment items available in the world market have Iranian versions. In pharmaceuticals, around 70 percent of Iran’s $4.5 billion markets are domestic products and, in 2018, 97 percent of pharmaceuticals consumed in the country were manufactured locally.

In 2018, 67 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to produce drugs in Iran were made locally.

A total of 227 knowledge-based firms are supplying medical equipment for health centers across the country, according to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Iranian companies producing medical equipment export their products to 54 countries across the world.

FB/MG



