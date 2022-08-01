“The Wayfarer” wins grand prix at Constantine’s Gold Coin film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short movie “The Wayfarer” has won the grand prix of the 16th Constantine’s Gold Coin International Animated Film Festival in Serbia.

Directed by Behruz Soleimaninazir, Shirin Soleimaninazir and Farnaz Moazen, the movie tells the story of a bird that couldn’t fly and starts migrating on foot.

Over 50 films were screened in the official competition of this year’s Constantine’s Gold Coin festival, which took place in Nis from July 18 to 22.



“Depths of Night” by Step Cheung from Hong Kong received first prize.

The movie was created by hand-drawn brush style in digital 2D animation with some 3D animation and sand stop motion animation. The desire was to create a new and significant visual style. In the storytelling, the director uses an interesting way to present the dream world, the real-life world and the daydreaming world. It is really an enormous challenge to plan the transitions of linking up those 3 different worlds together.

Second prize was given to “Urban Goat” by Russian director Svetlana Razguliaeva.

The story of the film is set in rural Siberia, where the only entertainments are an airfield and a disco in the village club. Against this backdrop, the Goat from the city arrives to go to work. In such a small village, she immediately attracts the attention of men, but the Goat herself cannot take her eyes off the blunt, but oh so manly Wolf. In her fantasies, the Goat paints a rosy picture of their life together, but the reality bites.

The Chinese film “Step into the River” by Weijia Ma took third place.

The film follows Lu and Wei, who live in a village in rural China. They often go to the nearby river to play with their fathers. The river has a special meaning for them because China’s one-child policy has led some parents to drown their newborns there.

In the student category, “The Child and the Goose” won first prize.

The animated movie has been directed by the French students Jade Chastan, Alice Failla, Jerome Ginesta, Justine Hermetz, Sophie Lafleur and Vincent Lenne.

It is about a child and a goose that become friends and find themselves embarking on a journey of adventure and freedom.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian animated movie “The Wayfarer”.

