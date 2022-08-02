TEDPIX gains 2,400 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 2,412 points on Tuesday.

As reported, TEPIX closed at 1.43 million points, as over 3.615 billion securities worth 21.662 trillion rials (about $77.92 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 1,658 points, and the second market’s index gained 5,184 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA