TEDPIX rises 7,300 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 7,338 points on Wednesday.

As reported, TEPIX closed at 1.437 million points, as over 5.772 billion securities worth 36.061 trillion rials (about $129.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 5,497 points, and the second market’s index gained 14,403 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA