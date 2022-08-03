Electricity consumption exceeds 66,000 MW as temperature rises again

TEHRAN - Daily electricity consumption in Iran reached 66,538 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday to register a 3,002 MW increase compared to the same date last year, according to the data released by Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC).

While the weather in some parts of the country had cooled down a bit in recent days due to rainfall, since Tuesday with the gradual increase in temperature the electricity consumption has also begun to increase again, IRNA reported.

In late June, Energy Ministry announced that daily electricity consumption in the country was expected to exceed 68,000 MW in the coming month.

Over the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease in rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

In the past two years, however, new deteriorating factors like severe drought and the decline in the country’s water resources as well as a new wave of illegal cryptocurrency mining across the country have also worsened the situation.

Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir) has previously announced that the company is implementing a variety of programs for managing the situation and preventing blackouts in the country.

EF/MA