Embassy of Switzerland honors Iranian vocalist Homayun Shajarian 

TEHRAN – The Embassy of Switzerland in Tehran honored Iranian vocalist Homayun Shajarian during Swiss National Day on Monday.

He received a letter of appreciation from Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano during a ceremony held to celebrate the occasion.

“Honored and delighted to welcome legendary artist Homayun Shajarian,” the ambassador wrote in a post on her Instagram.

“On this occasion, a letter of appreciation was handed over to him for his outstanding contribution to the field of culture and art,” she said.

Olivieri Lozano also paid tribute to Homayun’s father, Mohammadreza Shajarian, the legendary Iranian vocalist who died in 2020, and said, “Switzerland hopes to further develop mutual cultural and artistic collaborations and exchanges with Iran.”

Earlier on July 9, Olivieri Lozano along with her colleagues attended a concert Shajarian performed along with the Siavosh Ensemble at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran.

In an Instagram post, Olivieri Lozano considered her first cultural activity since the beginning of her mission in Iran a good start.

“My heart is filled with respect and gratitude to a culture rooted in several thousands of years in this beautiful country,” she said.

In July, Shajarian performed a repertoire of his songs and some memorable hits by his father during the concerts conducted by Arash Guran.

Entitled “In Color of Voice”, the performances were warmly received by concertgoers and extended for several days by popular demand.

Photo: Iranian vocalist Homayun Shajarian poses with Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano after accepting a letter of appreciation during Swiss National Day at the Embassy of Switzerland on August 1, 2022. (Kamyar Minukadeh)

