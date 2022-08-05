4,000 National Housing Movement units under construction in West Azarbaijan

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 4,000 units of National Housing Movement plan are currently under construction in West Azarbaijan province, in the northwest of Iran.

Mohsen Hamzelou, the director-general of the province’s Transport and Urban Development Department, said that 45,000 applicants are qualified to receive the facilities and services of the mentioned plan in the province.

As announced by the deputy transport and urban development minister, the first phase of National Housing Movement will be inaugurated in the next Iranian calendar month Shahrivar (begins on August 23).

Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh made the remarks while also announcing the supply of 90 percent of the required land.

Based on the planning, in the first stage, about 100,000 units will be delivered to the people who participated in the project earlier and deposited their initial contribution, he stated.

The projects will be inaugurated in many provinces including Yazd, Kerman, and South Khorasan, the official said.

On June 11, Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi had said, “With the support of the parliament and the credit provided for the facilities of National Housing Movement, we will proceed according to the schedule”.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by the transport and urban development minister.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

Land supply was the first condition for the realization of the national movement plan and housing construction, in this regard, a series of measures were taken by the government and Ministry of Transport and Urban Development. According to the latest statistics, the lands of 2.8 million housing units of National Housing Movement have been provided by the ministry.

Although, studies show that the provision of land and financial resources are two serious obstacles to the construction of this number of residential units.

