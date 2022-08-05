Relief Foundation to build 32,000 housing units for deprived

TEHRAN – The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation will construct 32,000 housing units for the deprived rural residents by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21, 2023).

A total of 25 trillion rials (nearly $92 million) has been proposed to provide housing for the underprivileged in the budget bill for the next [Iranian calendar] year (starting March 21), Seyed Morteza Bakhtiari, head of the Foundation said.

The construction of 360,000 housing units has been entrusted to the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation under the “national housing plan”, of which 120,000 will be built in villages and 240,000 units in cities.

Pointing to the memorandum of understanding between the Relief Foundation and Mostazafan Foundation of Islamic Revolution for the construction of 10,000 housing units by the end of this year, he noted that If these are provided by the end of the year, the construction of 10,000 new houses will begin.

Also, 40,000 housing units will be built with the cooperation of the Basij, he further announced.

The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has constructed 6,576 housing units and delivered them to financially-struggling rural residents over the first six months of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21-September 23, 2021).

The Foundation also plans to build 360,000 housing units over the next four years.

The project will start next year and 90,000 houses will be built for the deprived annually, 60,000 of which will be built in cities and 30,000 in villages.

