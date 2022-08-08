Exports to Turkey rise 61% in H1 2022

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s exports to neighboring Turkey increased by 61 percent to reach $1.904 billion in the first six months of 2022, according to the figures recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

As Tasnim reported, the trade between Iran and Turkey increased by 37 percent to $3.365 billion, up from $2.448 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran’s imports from the country also marked a 15-percent rise to hit $1.461 billion during the January-June period, in comparison with the same time span in 2021.

Iran exported non-oil products valued at $2.06 billion to Turkey in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Based on the IRICA data, Turkey was Iran’s fourth main export destination in the four-month period.

Iran also imported goods worth $1.787 billion from Turkey in the first four months of this year.

Turkey was Iran’s second source of imports in the mentioned time span.

The northwestern neighbor was Iran’s second trade partner in the first quarter of the present year.

Increasing non-oil exports to neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government has been pursuing in recent years.

