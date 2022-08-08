Iran U20 start 2022 AVC Cup on high note

TEHRAN – Iran U20 team came back from a set down to beat Pakistan 3-1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21) in Pool B of the 2022 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup on Monday.

Poriya Hosseinkhanzadh Firouzjah scored 22 points to steer Iran to the fantastic comeback against debutants Pakistan.

The competition is being held from Aug. 7 to 14 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The 2022 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Men is the seventh edition of the Asian Cup, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA).