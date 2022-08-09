Iran basketball team to hold camp in Japan
August 9, 2022 - 16:18
TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team traveled to Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday to hold a one-week training camp in the Asian country.
Iran have traveled to Japan with a mixture of young and experienced players.
Iran were knocked out of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup after losing to Jordan 91-76 in July.
Now, the Iranian federation is going to field the young players and the Team will face the Japanese outfit in two friendly matches.
Leave a Comment