Iranian sprinter Fasihi takes silver at Islamic Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s Farzaneh Fasihi claimed a silver medal in the women’s 100m final of the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

She won silver in a time of 11.12.

Edidiong Odiong of Bahrain took a gold with 11.03 and Ivory Coast’s Maboundou Koné won the bronze medal with a time of 11.13.

The event was moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.