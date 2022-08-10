ICCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to Prague in late Oct.

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to dispatch a trade delegation to Czech Republic during October 18-22, the ICCIMA portal announced.

The delegation will be comprised of the representatives of companies active in various sectors including water resources and management, industrial machinery, electrical equipment, electricity generation and transmission especially the efficient use of natural gas and biogas to generate electricity, gas transmission, railways, locomotives and wagons, refining industry and chemical companies, as well as auto industries.

ICCIMA has organized the visit of the mentioned delegation in collaboration with the Iran-Czech Republic Joint Trade Committee.

EF/MA