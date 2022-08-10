Iranian young boxer Roostaei dies

TEHRAN – Iranian young boxer Mohammadamin Roostaei passed away early Wednesday.

He died of brain injury at the Kosar Hospital in Sannandaj, capital of Kordestan Province.

Roostaei was hospitalized in the hospital after he collapsed while training in the gym.

He underwent surgery on Tuesday but lost his life.

Roostaei was a member of Iran youth boxing team.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.