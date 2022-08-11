Raisi says Iran doesn’t accept any change to its border with Armenia

TEHRAN –President Ebrahim Raisi has reiterated Iran’s position that the Islamic Republic will not accept any change to the geographical map of the Caucasus region.

Raisi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan late on Wednesday.

Pointing to the statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his separate meetings with Russian and Turkish presidents in Tehran on July 19 in which he said Iran will not “tolerate” any change in its geographical borders with Armenia, Raisi said, “Iran will not accept any change to the political geography of the region.”

The president also said Iran is ready to use all its influence to establish peace and stability in the Caucasus.

For his part, Pashinyan presented a detailed report about the recent clashes between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Pashinian also expressed happiness about the growing ties between Yerevan and Tehran. He also said his country is ready to facilitate transit of goods between the two neighbors.

The Armenian prime minister who initiated the telephone conversation also insisted on cooperation in areas of infrastructure, such as transport and electricity.