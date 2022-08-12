NITC’s efforts appreciated by IMMS

TEHRAN- Iranian Merchant Mariners Syndicate (IMMS) appreciated the efforts made by the National Iranian Tanker Company and honored the company’s Managing Director Hossein Shiva for making constructive changes and removing many human resources problems in this company.

IMMS as a selected group of mariners under the supervision of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare and a specialized group and partner of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), within the framework of its mission and supporting the demands of the seafarers and creating an interactive environment in solving the problems of the maritime trade sector and the shipping industry, honors the competent maritime managers who have played an effective role in strengthening and developing human resources and the demands of the shipping trade sector, by awarding a “Long Service Trophy”.

The mentioned trophy, awarded to the NITC’s managing director in a ceremony participated by the board members of NITC and IMMS, was previously awarded to only one marine manager.

The performance of the National Iranian Tanker Company and the round-the-clock efforts of the sailors of the company's fleet in transporting oil and oil products have been at the center of attention of the country's authorities over the past few months, as it has also been appreciated by the Oil Minister Javad Oji and other members of the cabinet.

Back in March, Oji praised the performance of National Iranian Tanker Company Head Hossein Shiva in a cabinet meeting.

The minister admired the actions and performance of the NITC in supporting and helping to continue the export of oil and oil products.

MA/MA