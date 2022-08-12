Iran, Kyrgyzstan stress expansion of trade ties

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak met with Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Tehran Turdakun Sydykov on Wednesday to discuss ways of expanding economic ties between the two countries.

In this meeting, the officials stressed the need for exchanging trade delegations and holding special exhibitions in the two countries as positive steps toward boosting the volume of mutual trade, the TPO portal reported.

Speaking at the meeting, Sydykov expressed appreciation for the favorable cooperation made by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization with the Kyrgyz Embassy and businessmen of this country in Iran and said: “The Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran has a comprehensive plan for the development and promotion of joint investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.”

“This year, which marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the presidents of Iran and Kyrgyzstan have exchanged congratulatory messages. In this regard, special cultural programs and events are going to be held, all of which will be effective in improving the relations between the two countries,” Sydykov said.

The official mentioned the development of tourism cooperation and the establishment of direct flights between the two countries, especially the city of Bishkek to Mashhad or Tehran, as other important steps that should be taken for the promotion of economic cooperation between the two sides.

“I hope that holding international exhibitions and the establishment of the joint economic committee between the two countries will provide the basis for increasing business interactions and boosting economic relations,” he added.

Welcoming the suggestions made by the Kyrgyz ambassador in Iran, Peyman-Pak for his part said: “Regarding the exchange of business delegations and the holding of Iran's exhibition in Kyrgyzstan, we are negotiating with the general managers of the Industry Ministry to hold international exhibitions and to send specialized business delegations to Kyrgyzstan to carry out the necessary coordination.”

He expressed TPO’s full support for dispatching business delegations to Kyrgyzstan and added: "In order to develop the business capabilities of the two countries, we are ready to accept business delegations from Kyrgyzstan to hold joint B2B meetings and visit industrial capabilities.”

Specific areas of cooperation should be defined so that the businessmen of the two countries could focus on their strong points to get better results, Peyman-Pak said.

EF/MA

Photo: TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak (R) and Kyrgyz Ambassador to Tehran Turdakun Sydykov