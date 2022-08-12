President Raisi visits Kerman in 31st provincial trip

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to central Kerman in his 31st provincial visit on Thursday, IRNA reported.

During the two-day visit, President Raisi was accompanied by some of the members of his cabinet who traveled to various cities on behalf of the government to meet with local officials and discuss the challenges and issues of the province.

Upon arrival at Kerman Airport, the president told the press that the government is determined to eradicate poverty in the province.

On the first day of the visit, Raisi met with Kerman Province’s businessmen and private sector representatives and discussed economic issues with them.

Speaking in this meeting, the president noted that since the beginning of his government’s administration, it has taken positive steps to facilitate foreign trade and remove the barriers in the way of trade exchanges in order to develop the country’s economy.

Since the beginning of his administration in August 2021, President Raisi has traveled to 31 provinces to interact with people up close and get informed about the issues of various provinces.

Back in July, Raisi had wrapped up his 30th provincial visit to Hamedan Province.

