Weightlifter Basami wins bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iranian woman weightlifter Poupak Basami won a bronze medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Friday.

She lifted 71kg in the snatch and 94kg in the clean and jerk. Basami finished in third place for a total of 165kg in the -55kg weight category.

Gold medal went to Indonesian weightlifter Natasya Beteyob with (84-111-195) and Turkmenistan’s Kristina Şermetowa (89-105-194) won the silver medal.

Basami had previously written her name into the history book as the first woman who represented Iran in the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.