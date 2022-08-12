Recently-launched satellite successfully stabilized: Iranian government

TEHRAN- Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the spokesman for the Iranian government, said on Thursday that the nation's freshly launched satellite, called Khayyam, had successfully orbited the Earth.

"The stabilization of satellite 'Khayyam' was successfully done,” Bahadori Jahromi said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a Russian rocket carrying the high-resolution Iranian satellite was safely launched into orbit from a facility in Kazakhstan. The initial telemetry data from the satellite was received by Iran's ground stations, according to confirmation from the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

Jahromi went on to say that the data and photos gathered from the Khayyam satellite would be used by Iranian knowledge-based businesses in a variety of industries.

He was reiterating statements made recently by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Issa Zarepour who emphasized that Moscow and Tehran are determined to construct fresh versions of the Khayyam satellite.

Zarepour informed the media on Wednesday that preparations were being made to begin a collaborative manufacturing line between Iran and Russia to manufacture three precise upgrades of the remote sensing satellite.

Based on the confirmation from the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, the first telemetry data from the satellite was received at Iran's ground stations.

According to Zarepour, the signals were picked up "three or four times" at Iran's Mahdasht station outside Tehran.

The satellite's full system is working well, according to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA). Based on the early evaluations of specialists at the station, every system of the satellite is operating perfectly. It was determined after examining the telemetric data from the satellite that all of its systems are operating exactly as intended and that its orbit is optimal, ISA said.

The Khayyam satellite's imagery will be used to monitor Iran's borders and advance the nation's management and planning capacities in the areas of agriculture, natural resources, environment, mining, and disaster management.

Despite U.S. sanctions, Iran has made enormous technological and scientific advancements.

Early in June, ISA revealed that preparations were being made to launch seven additional satellites into orbit.

Iran conducted a second test of its homegrown Zuljanah hybrid-propellant satellite carrier rocket in late June for "predetermined research purposes." In February 2021, the Zuljanah satellite carrier was first launched into orbit by the Iranian Defense Ministry.

Ebrahim Raisi, the president of Iran, has emphasized the need to continue efforts to enhance space technology.

He stated in mid-March that “the obtainment of this technology is among the manifestations of national might, which was made possible with the efforts of the Armed Forces - especially the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Communications Ministry - and must continue with greater force.”

President Raisi also stated on Wednesday that new achievements in aerospace industries will be revealed in the future. He emphasized the government's serious commitment to advancing space technology.