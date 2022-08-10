Foreign Ministry: Khayyam is another breakthrough in Iran's proud scientific history

TEHRAN- The launch of the "Khayyam Satellite" into space, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, was another golden page in the history of the Islamic Republic's scientific triumphs.

Nasser Kanaani responded to the launch of Iran's new satellite in a tweet on Tuesday with the hashtag #The-Strong-Iran, saying that it was the latest accomplishment of Iranian space scientists for peaceful purposes and another illustrious chapter in Iran's proud scientific history.

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry stated that despite the adversaries' pressure and harshest sanctions, the Islamic Republic’s scientific and technical prowess continues on its shining path.

Due to the heavier weight of this satellite compared to Iran's previous ones, which were sent to the earth's orbit from land stations in Iran, the launch of the Khayyam Satellite was carried out in collaboration with Russia from its Baikonur Space Station in Kazakhstan on a Soyuz satellite carrier.

In addition to enhancing agricultural output, the homemade satellite also aims to handle natural calamities and monitor water resources.

The Iranian Space Agency will continue its scientific and technological collaboration with nations that are pioneers in the space business, according to Issa Zarepour, Iran's Minister of Communication and Information Technology, who had flown to Kazakhstan for the launch of Khayyam.

To satisfy its demands and quicken the development of space technology, the country is developing its own capabilities and will keep up this collaboration.

