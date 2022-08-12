IPL: Sepahan defeat holders Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated titleholders Esteghlal 2-0 on Matchweek 1 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Yasin Salmani scored the first goal in the 52nd minute and Ramin Rezaeian made it 2-0 five minutes later.

Furthermore, Paykan edged past Malavan 1-0 in Tehran, Aluminum lost to Havadar 1-0 in Arak, Mes Kerman lost 3-2 against Naft Masjed Soleyman and Nassaji and Mes Rafsanjan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday, Zob Ahan will host Persepolis in Isfahan, Foolad face Sanat Naft in Ahvaz derby and Gol Gohar meet Tractor in Sirjan.