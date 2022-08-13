The months of Muharram and Safar within the context of interesting stories

This time, words and stories have turned into a reason for discussing a tragic and powerful historical event about which there is still much to be said.

Istanbulchi

Masoumeh Safaei Rad's travelogue, "Istanbulchi," describes her and her husband's adventures in Istanbul during the first ten days of Muharram. In these ten days, she and her husband—a photographer, by the way, whose photographs are featured in the book—visited several locations in Istanbul and took part in the city's variously performed mourning ceremonies.

The book's straightforward language, the visits to Istanbul's historical and religious sites by these two travelers, the recounting of the details, and the Persian translation of the Turkish poems written on the city's walls are some of its outstanding features. These features serve to answer the questions of the book's enquiring Iranian readers.

The Loneliest Oppressed

Nasrullah Qadri wrote the play "The Loneliest Oppressed." This play features a large cast of characters and depicts the martyr Beheshti in seven acts, from his birth until his death.

In addition to Beheshti, other notable historical and political figures discussed in this work include Dr. Mohammad Javad Bahonar, Dr. Muffateh, and Morteza Motahari. Characters from Mujahedin Khalq and the Marxist organization also play a role.

The Raised Flag

The Muharram 2020 nights, which fell during the dark days of the Coronavirus, are described in Somaye Jamali's book "The Raised Flag." The story of the people who, in spite of all the limitations, kept Imam Hussain's flag flying high. The author claims that in 2020, some parts of this collection were released online and by a few news agencies. Two years later, the entire collection's contents were compiled into a book.

Except for the first chapter, this book has 11 chapters, each of which is devoted to one of the first ten nights of Muharram 2020.

