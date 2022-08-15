Weightlifter Motamedi wins gold at Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Weightlifter Rasoul Motamedi of Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Monday.

Motamedi, who competed in 102kg, won the gold with 177kg in the snatch, 223 kg in the clean and jerk and 400kg in total.

Kazakhstan’s Ariyom Antropov won the silver medal with 164kg in the snatch, 222kg in the clean and jerk and 386kg in total.

Kyrgyz weightlifter Bekdoolot Resulbekov won the bronze medal with 169kg in the snatch, 216kg in the clean and jerk and a total of 385kg.