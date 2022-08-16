“Don’t Breathe” named best short at Regina Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short fantasy “Don’t Breathe” was picked as best international short film at the Regina International Film Festival and Awards in Canada.

In this film by Milad Nasimsobhan, the ruling power, in order to exert tyranny and increase oppression, has done something to its dissenters so that when they breathe they exhale smoke, and the agents must take such people into custody wherever they find them. Unaware of the law, a man meets one of the dissidents and it changes the course of his life, so he decides to immigrate with the dissident to a better land for a better life.

Winners of the festival, which took place in Regina, Saskatchewan, were announced on Sunday.

“Sweet Disaster” by German director Laura Lehmus won the award for best international feature film.

It follows Frida who unexpectedly becomes pregnant, and Felix, the father of her child, breaks up with her to reunite with his ex. Although some serious health problems caused by the late pregnancy force Frida to rest, she still tries to get Felix back, using methods which are absurd, exaggerated and sometimes hilarious.

The award for best short documentary was given to the Spanish film “Dajla: Cinema and Oblivion” by Arturo Duenas Herrero.

Life is going on in Dakhla, one of the Sahrawi refugee camps in southern Algeria, forgotten for 45 years. A film festival, the Fisahara, breaks the monotony. The event ends, life (and oblivion) continues.

“The City that Lives in Me” by Brazilian filmmaker Maria Carolina was selected as best documentary feature.

The resumption of occupation of the city in the midst of the pandemic chaos is the guiding thread of the dance documentary “The City that Lives in Me”, a celebration of the return of the on-site activities of the Castro Alves Theater Ballet. The documentary follows the artistic process of the dance company, revealing the backstage of one of the biggest theaters in Brazil.

The award for best animated film went to “Echo” by Greek director Sergio Kotsovoulos.

The movie is about Ellie, who avoids verbal communication because she hears an ECHO of -what she thinks to be- the thoughts of the speaker. She survives thanks to her landlady. Manu moves into the apartment across from her. Day by day, their routines echo with each other.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian short fantasy “Don’t Breathe” by Milad Nasimsobhan.

MMS/YAW