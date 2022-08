Iran’s Yari wins gold at U20 World Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Sobhan Yari claimed a gold medal in the U20 World Championships.

Yari defeated Armenian wrestler Mushegh Mkrtchyan 5-0 in the final bout of 79kg.

Ahmad Mohammadnejhad in 57kg, Hossein Mohammad Aghaei in 70kg, and Amirali Azarpira won three bronze medals.

The U20 World Championships are being held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Medal match results

57 kg

GOLD – Jore VOLK (USA)

SILVER – Merey BAZARBAYEV (KAZ)

BRONZE – Abhishek DHAKA (IND)

BRONZE – Ahmad MOHAMMADNEZHADJAVAN (IRI)

70 kg

GOLD – Kanan HEYBATOV (AZE)

SILVER – Mitchell MESENBRINK (USA)

BRONZE – Hossein MOHAMMAD AGHAEI (IRI)

BRONZE – Mulaym YADAV (IND)

79 kg

GOLD – Sobhan YARI (IRI)

SILVER – Mushegh MKRTCHYAN (ARM)

BRONZE – Otari ADEISHVILI (GEO)

BRONZE – Mukhammad ABDULLAEV (KGZ)

97 kg

GOLD – Ben KUETER (USA)

SILVER – Rifat GIDAK (TUR)

BRONZE – Amirali AZARPIRA (IRI)

BRONZE – Niraj NIRAJ (IND)