Iran-Pakistan joint economic committee meeting kicks off in Islamabad

TEHRAN - The 21st Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Committee meeting kicked off in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Held at the level of deputies, the first day of the two-day committee was chaired by Iran’s deputy transport and urban development minister and Pakistani deputy commerce minister for economic affairs.

As reported, the meeting started with the introduction of the members of the two sides’ delegations followed by a discussion and exchange of views on the goals of the committee and the preparations for the draft of the meeting’s final memorandum document.

Late on the same day, the technical committees of the two sides met to discuss cooperation in various fields including trade, banking, customs, tax affairs, industry, and export guarantees.

The official meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi and Pakistani Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.

