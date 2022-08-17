Iran to take part in Najaf tourism fair

TEHRAN ––Iran will participate in the International Exhibition of Travel, Tourism, Hotel Equipment and Services in Najaf in October.

The Islamic Republic plans to set up a pavilion at the event, which is scheduled to be held from October 11 to 14 in the Iraqi holy city, the director of the Iranian pavilion Edris Mazandarani said on Wednesday.

By introducing and promoting Iran’s tourism potential during the event, an increase in the number of Iraqi tourists visiting the country is expected, he added.

Travelers from Iraq are attracted to the country because of its facilities in different areas of tourism, including health, sports, entertainment, and religion, he noted.

Each month, thousands of Iraqi pilgrims visit Mashhad, Iran’s holiest and second-largest city, which embraces the shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Iraqi constituted Iran’s largest source of tourists. In return, hundreds of thousands of Iranian pilgrims head for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala each year to attend the Arbaeen pilgrimage, aka the Arbaeen trek, to mark an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A relatively hidden gem and a backpacker’s dream, Iran holds vast potential as a holiday destination with stunning landscapes, numerous World Heritage sites, and above all, its hospitable people.

The country is often portrayed as “one of the safest to travel” by most visitors who experienced it, particularly solo female travelers and families, and Lonely Planet calls its people the “friendliest in the world.”

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

ABU/AM

